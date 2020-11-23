Image Source : PTI 17 teachers tested COVID-19 positive after reopening of schools in Pune

Ahead of reopening of schools in Pune’s rural area, 17 teachers and other non-teaching staff have been tested positive for COVID-19, says Pune Zila Parishad, as reported by ANI. According to the Pune Zila Parishad, seventeen were tested positive out of the total 5,671 tests conducted in the rural areas of the city.

The Parishad said in the future more teachers and teaching staff will be tested for COVID-19. Schools in rural areas of Pune will reopen from tomorrow following state government guidelines.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said authorities are taking stock of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pune district.

"The positivity rate in Pune district is around 13 per cent. We will see how the situation turns up after another 8 to 10 days. Lockdowns have been imposed in other countries.

It depends on what kind of situation prevails in Pune district," Pawar, who is district guardian minister for Pune, told reporters when asked if a lockdown will be reimposed.

