Image Source : SRINAGAR GMC 16 new professor, associate professor posts for Jammu, Srinagar GMCs

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday accorded sanction to the creation of 16 posts of professors and associate professors in the Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) of Jammu and Srinagar, an official spokesperson said.

The sanction was accorded in a meeting of the State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, he said.

The new posts approved for GMC Jammu are one professor each in the disciplines of pediatrics, radio-diagnosis, pharmacology and cardiology and an associate professor each in general surgery and general medicine and two associate professors in obstetrics and gynaecology, the spokesperson said.

He said the posts created in GMC Srinagar are one professor each in the disciplines of psychiatric disease, surgery, ENT, anatomy, pediatrics, radiation oncology and orthopaedics and one associate professor in the discipline of radiodiagnosis and imaging.

The creation of these posts would help the two medical facilities to tackle increasing patient load and to meet the new challenges in the health care delivery system, the spokesperson added.

