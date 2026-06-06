150 students of aided school in Kerala's Wayanad fall ill, 38 hospitalised: What led to the health crisis?

Wayanad, Kerala:

A health scare unfolded in Kerala's Wayanad district after around 150 students of an aided upper primary school reported symptoms such as fever and vomiting over the past few days. Of those affected, 38 students were admitted to the Sulthan Bathery Taluk Hospital after their symptoms persisted, prompting health authorities to closely monitor the situation.

The students are from Mar Baselios Aided Upper Primary School in Koilady, where officials have now taken precautionary measures to prevent further spread of the illness.

School declares week-long break

With a large number of students falling sick, authorities have declared a one-week holiday for the school as a preventive step. Health officials said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of students while investigations continue into the cause of the outbreak.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) assured parents and residents that there is currently no reason for panic and that the situation remains under control. To manage the influx of students requiring medical attention, a dedicated ward has been established at the Sulthan Bathery Taluk Hospital.

Doctors and healthcare workers are monitoring the children and providing necessary treatment. Officials said most students are responding well and their condition is stable. Apart from the students, one teacher from the school has also reported similar symptoms and is being monitored.

Cause yet to be determined

According to local officials, some students had begun showing symptoms as early as June 1. However, the exact reason behind the sudden illness has not yet been identified.

Health Department teams have collected samples from the school and surrounding areas for laboratory testing. Authorities are now awaiting the results to determine whether the illness is linked to food, water, a viral infection or another source.

Panchayat representatives who visited the hospital said the overall condition of the affected children is satisfactory and there has been no major deterioration in their health.