15-year-old dies after doctors remove 56 objects from his stomach in Delhi

In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy lost his life after undergoing surgery to remove a shocking 56 objects from his stomach. According to information released, the boy died a day after doctors at Safdarjung Hospital removed items including watch batteries, blades, nails, and other metal objects from his body.

Sanchit Sharma, the boy’s father and a medical representative based in Hathras, shared details about the ordeal, saying the death of their only son, Aditya Sharma—a Class 9 student—after the removal of these objects had left the family devastated.

He explained that Aditya died a day after the surgery at Safdarjung Hospital. "His heart rate spiked and his blood pressure dropped alarmingly," Sanchit remarked.

About the discovery

Sanchit Sharma shared that multiple medical examinations were conducted on Aditya at various hospitals across Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur, and Delhi, which confirmed the presence of 56 objects inside his stomach.

Speaking on how the issue was detected, the family mentioned that Aditya was initially taken to a local hospital in Hathras after complaining of stomach pain and breathing issues. Following medical advice, he was moved to a hospital in Jaipur, which discharged him after a brief treatment. However, his symptoms resurfaced.

From Jaipur, the family took Aditya to a hospital in Aligarh, where he underwent surgery to alleviate his breathing discomfort. A post-surgery ultrasound on October 26 revealed the presence of around 19 objects inside Aditya’s body, after which doctors referred him to a more advanced facility in Noida, the family explained.

In Noida, another scan detected 56 metal fragments, prompting his transfer to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he underwent surgery on October 27, according to the boy’s family.

'Doctors Tried Their Best'

The grieving father emphasized that the doctors had tried everything to save Aditya, but destiny may have had other plans. "My son died a day after the surgery at the Delhi hospital as his heart rate spiked and his blood pressure dropped alarmingly," Sanchit said.

He added, "Doctors said about 56 foreign objects were removed from my son's body during surgery at this Delhi hospital. Later, three more objects were removed, which surprised the doctors, who admitted they were baffled as to how this was medically possible."

Sanchit also noted that Aditya’s case left doctors amazed, as there were no signs of injury inside his mouth or throat to indicate if he had ingested the items deliberately or accidentally.

(With inputs from PTI)