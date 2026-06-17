15 lakh vehicles flood Shimla in 45 days! Police roll out 5-point plan to beat tourist gridlock

Shimla:

As the summer holiday season draws thousands of tourists to Himachal Pradesh, Shimla is witnessing an unprecedented surge in vehicular movement. Between May 1 and June 15, nearly 15 lakh vehicles entered the hill town which prompted the police to implement an extensive five-point traffic management strategy to prevent congestion and ensure smooth travel. The rush has intensified with schools across the country closing for summer vacations, leading to packed highways, crowded tourist hotspots and frequent traffic snarls on roads leading to Shimla and nearby destinations. According to Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, the administration has significantly strengthened traffic management arrangements to cope with the heavy influx. He said the situation remains manageable provided bottlenecks within the city are addressed effectively.

Five-point strategy to handle tourist rush

To tackle the growing pressure on roads, Shimla Police has adopted a comprehensive five-point action plan. The strategy includes deployment of additional personnel, use of interceptor vehicles and bike-borne traffic teams, sector-wise monitoring by senior officers, promotion of alternative routes and public transport, and awareness campaigns for tourists and residents.

As part of the plan, an additional 210 police personnel and home guards have been deployed across key locations. Volunteers have also been engaged to assist in regulating traffic movement. Traffic officials have been stationed at major parking facilities to ensure hassle-free entry and exit of vehicles and to prevent congestion near parking zones.

City divided into five sectors

To strengthen monitoring, Shimla has been divided into five traffic sectors. Each sector has been placed under the supervision of a gazetted officer responsible for ensuring smooth traffic flow and responding quickly to disruptions within their assigned area. The number of bike-borne traffic personnel has also been increased to 32, enabling rapid intervention during emergencies and helping authorities clear traffic bottlenecks more efficiently. Interceptor vehicles have been deployed at multiple locations to monitor violations and enforce traffic rules.

Cart Road remains the biggest challenge

Despite the enhanced arrangements, authorities continue to face challenges on Cart Road, one of Shimla's most important traffic corridors. According to police officials, the breakdown of heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks often leads to prolonged traffic jams. Since many stretches are single-lane roads, removing stalled vehicles can take considerable time.

To address the issue, three cranes have been strategically stationed across different sectors of the city for quick response. Officials said five vehicles broke down on Tuesday alone, highlighting the recurring challenge. Authorities also pointed out that private buses halting at unauthorised locations continue to disrupt traffic flow and worsen congestion.

Alternative routes being promoted

Police are actively encouraging tourists to use alternative routes to reduce pressure on Shimla's core urban roads. Travellers heading towards Kufri, Narkanda, Theog and Kinnaur have been advised to take the Shoghi-Mehli bypass route. Officials said nearly 800 vehicles are currently being diverted through this route every day, helping reduce congestion within the city while also saving travel time.

Push for public transport

In an effort to curb the excessive use of private vehicles, authorities are promoting public transport options. Larger passenger vehicles, including Travellers and other public transport services, have been permitted to operate on Cart Road to encourage shared travel and reduce the number of private cars entering the city centre. Police believe that greater use of public transport can significantly ease traffic pressure during peak tourist periods.

Tourist occupancy remains high across Himachal

The influx of visitors is also reflected in hotel bookings across the state. Hoteliers say average occupancy rates during the past week remained between 60 and 70 per cent on weekdays, while weekend occupancy surged to 80-90 per cent. The figures indicate that tourist activity is likely to remain strong in the coming weeks, keeping authorities on alert.

Why Shimla faces traffic pressure every summer

Shimla's road infrastructure was originally designed for a much smaller population and limited vehicular movement. However, the rapid increase in tourism and private vehicle ownership has placed significant pressure on the city's narrow hill roads. Experts believe that improved public transport, better parking infrastructure and greater use of bypass routes will be crucial for managing future tourist seasons effectively.

While extending a warm welcome to visitors, Shimla Police has appealed to both tourists and residents to follow traffic rules, park only in designated areas and cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe and hassle-free travel experience.

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