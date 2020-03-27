15 lakh intl travellers arrived India between Jan 18 and Mar 23: Cabinet Secy to states

Friday, March 27, 2020
     
Cabinet Secretary on Friday informed all states that 15 lakh international travellers arrived in India between January 18 and March 23 and there is a need for monitoring all of them.

New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2020 15:18 IST
Image Source : PTI

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has told state governments that more than 15 lakh international travellers came to India over the last two months but there appears to be a gap between the actual monitoring for COVID-19 and the total arrivals. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, Gauba said such a gap in monitoring of international passengers may seriously jeopardise the efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, given that many amongst the persons who have tested positive for the virus so far in India have a history of international travel.

