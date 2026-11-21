New Delhi:

A 14-year-old boy was questioned by investigating agencies in Delhi around two months ago for allegedly trying to sell data on the dark web, according to news agency ANI sources.

Officials said the teenager had uploaded certain files to the dark web and was attempting to find buyers willing to pay for the information. However, investigating agencies caught him before any deal could be finalised.

Investigating agencies suspected that the recovered data could be linked to Agniveers or the Agniveer recruitment process, though officials noted that the exact nature of the files remains a subject of investigation.

The probe also examined whether the minor had hacked the Agniveer recruitment portal to access the dataset. During questioning, investigators suspected that the teenager's primary motive was to make quick money through the alleged sale of the data.

100% Agniveers to be absorbed into Armed Forces?

The government has extended the service tenure of Agniveers from four to six years under the revised Agnipath framework, offering an additional two-year tenure to those who failed to secure regular enrolment in the Armed Forces. Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani announced the decision at a Cabinet briefing, marking a significant change to the existing recruitment scheme.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence is considering a plan under which 100 per cent of Agniveers will eventually be absorbed into the Armed Forces, said sources on Thursday. Under the proposed arrangement, the initial 25 per cent of Agniveers will be inducted into the regular forces after completing four years of service.

The remaining 75 per cent will be given a two-year extension, following which they will also be absorbed into the respective services --- the Army, Navy or Air Force --- in which they are serving, the sources said.

At present, Agniveers are not permitted to marry during the initial four-year engagement period under the existing rules. However, the Ministry is considering the family-related aspects of their service during the proposed two-year extension, including whether marriage restrictions should be relaxed.

The Agnipath Scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 2022, is aimed at transforming the recruitment process in the Indian Armed Forces, including the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy recruits 10th- and 12th-qualified youth as Agniveers. They undergo basic training at INS Chilka (Odisha) and subsequently attend professional courses at various training schools of the Navy, spread across the country. The Agniveers are attached to afloat platforms for sea exposure and later deployed for duties in ships, air squadrons, and shore establishments. Training imparted in the Navy is based on the proficiency required to handle the assigned tasks in a supervised/independent role.

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