14-year-old online game addict fakes his own kidnapping. Find out what happens next

Image Source : FILE/PTI 14-year-old online game addict fakes his own kidnapping (Representational image)

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy in Patna who is addicted to online games faked his own kidnapping and then demanded a ransom of rs. 5 lakh from his mother. As soon as his mother, a widow, received the text message of ransom, she approached the Patra Nagar Police Station and registered a complaint of kidnapping.

The boy, a class 10 student, left the house on August 10 saying that he is going to meet a friend. He took rs. 2,000 and his mobile phone along with him. Later, his mother received a message for ransom on her mobile phone. Police immediately swung into action after receiving the complaint. The officials recovered him from a bus stand in Purnea on Wednesday night, as reported by Times Now.

The police found that the teenager had come to know that his mother had taken a loan of rs. 3.5 lakh. Thereafter, he faked his own kidnapping for extorting money from her. He had planned to get admission in a cricket academy in Delhi or Mumbai with the ransom money, Patra Nagar Police Station SHO Pramod Kumar told The Times of India. The SHO added that the boy also wanted to buy a costly smartphone for playing video games.

Meanwhile, the police have handed over the boy to his mother, who has given a written undertaking.

