14-month-old baby, who tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar, dies of multiple organ failure

A 14-month-old baby, who tested positive for the coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar, passed away on Tuesday. The child, who had tested for COVID-19 on April 5, died of multiple organ failure. The toddler was son of a migrant labourer-couple who had no recent travel history. He died in the evening at a government hospital in Jamnagar. he was in critical condition. Two days ago, the baby was on ventilator support and eventually died due to multiple organ failure, an official release said.

With the death of the toddler, the number of casualties in Gujarat has gone up to 16.

