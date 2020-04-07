Tuesday, April 07, 2020
     
14-month-old baby, who tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar, dies of multiple organ failure

A 14-month-old baby, who tested positive for the coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar, passed away on Tuesday. The child, who had tested for COVID-19 on April 5, died of multiple organ failure.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2020 23:38 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational Image

A 14-month-old baby, who tested positive for the coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar, passed away on Tuesday. The child, who had tested for COVID-19 on April 5, died of multiple organ failure.  The toddler was son of a migrant labourer-couple who had no recent travel history. He died in the evening at a government hospital in Jamnagar. he was in critical condition. Two days ago, the baby was on ventilator support and eventually died due to multiple organ failure, an official release said. 

With the death of the toddler, the number of casualties in Gujarat has gone up to 16. 

