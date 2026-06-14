14 Indian sailors saved after dhow sinks off Oman; US aircraft airdrops lifesaving raft

Muscat:

A major maritime rescue operation was launched in the Arabian Sea on Sunday after an Indian-crewed dhow, MSV Virat 1, began sinking approximately 80 nautical miles off Ras Al Hadd in Oman. A US Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft responded swiftly to the distress situation, dropping a life raft near the vessel and maintaining aerial surveillance as the crew evacuated the sinking dhow.

The aircraft reportedly monitored the entire operation and confirmed that all 14 sailors safely boarded the raft.

According to inputs received from the United States Navy, citing sources, all 14 Indian crew members aboard the vessel successfully abandoned ship and embarked on a life raft after the emergency unfolded at sea.

Following the distress alert, ships of the Indian Navy were immediately diverted toward the location to assist in the rescue effort. Meanwhile, merchant vessel MV Jabal Ali 9, sailing under the St. Kitts and Nevis flag, also altered course and is proceeding toward the scene.

Inputs received from MV Jabal Ali 9 indicate that all 14 Indian nationals are safe and accounted for on the life raft as rescue assets converge on the area.

US attacks Indian-crewed vessels in Gulf

Tensions over maritime safety in the Gulf have intensified after three merchant vessels carrying mainly Indian crew members were struck by the American Navy in separate incidents near Oman within a span of four days. These incidents happened amid ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

The first incident took place on June 8 when MT Marivex, a tanker sailing under the Palau flag, came under attack off the Omani coast. All 24 crew members on board were Indian nationals. The sailors were later rescued and airlifted to safety by Omani authorities.

Two days later, on June 10, another Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, was targeted in the same region. The vessel was carrying 24 crew members. While most of those on board were rescued, three crew members lost their lives in the attack.

A third incident was reported on June 11 involving MT Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker staffed by 20 Indian sailors. The vessel was hit by the US military during operations linked to Washington's ongoing conflict with Tehran. All crew members were safely evacuated after the strike.

Jaishankar dials Rubio

Responding to the developments, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that he had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the conversation, Jaishankar conveyed India's concerns and lodged protests regarding the incidents involving the Indian-crewed vessels.

Rubio reportedly informed Jaishankar that all commercial ships must promptly follow directives issued by US forces operating in the Strait of Hormuz. He further stated that any breach of the US blockade or involvement in the illegal shipment of Iranian oil would not be accepted.

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