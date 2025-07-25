14 dead as Thailand launches airstrikes on Cambodia after border tensions escalate On Friday, Cambodia's chief official in Oddar Meanchey province, Gen. Khov Ly, said clashes resumed early in the morning near the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple.

Bangkok:

At least 14 people were dead and several others were injured as Thai and Cambodian soldiers clashed along the border between their countries in a major escalation. The two sides fired small arms, artillery and rockets, and Thailand also launched airstrikes.

The war-like situation took place in at least six areas on Thursday, according to Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri, a day after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers and led Bangkok to withdraw its ambassador from Cambodia and expel Cambodia's envoy to Thailand.

Fresh clashes resume on Friday

On Friday, Cambodia's chief official in Oddar Meanchey province, Gen. Khov Ly, said clashes resumed early in the morning near the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple. Associated Press reporters near the border could hear sounds of artillery from early morning hours.

The official said that at least four civilians were wounded in Thursday's fighting there and that more than 4,000 people have been displaced from their villages along the border to evacuation centres. It was the first account of any casualties from the Cambodian side.

The escalation represents a rare instance of military conflict between member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation, though Thailand has tangled with Cambodia before over the border and has had sporadic skirmishes with western neighbor Myanmar.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides “to exercise maximum restraint and address any issues through dialogue," according to UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq.

Thailand and Cambodia blame each other

Thailand and Cambodia have blamed each other for the clashes, alleging that civilians were being targeted.

In Bangkok, the Public Health Ministry said a Thai soldier and 13 civilians, including children, were killed while 14 soldiers and 32 other civilians were injured. Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin condemned what he said were the attacks on civilians and a hospital as violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

"We urge the Cambodian government to immediately halt these war criminal actions, and return to respecting the principles of peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Take a look at long-standing border problem

The two Southeast Asian neighbors have long had border disputes, which periodically flare along their 800-kilometer (500-mile) frontier and usually result in brief confrontations, only rarely involving the use of weapons.

The last major combat over the issue was in 2011, leaving 20 dead. However, relations sharply deteriorated since a May confrontation killed a Cambodian soldier. Thursday's clashes were unusually big in intensity.

The first clash on Thursday morning happened near the Ta Muen Thom temple along the border of Thailand's Surin province and Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey, prompting villagers to scurry to shelter in concrete bunkers.

The Thai army and Cambodia's Defense Ministry each said the other side deployed drones before advancing on the other's positions and opening fire. The two sides later used heavier weaponry such as artillery, causing greater damage and casualties, and Thailand said it responded with airstrikes to truck-mounted rockets launched by Cambodia.

Thailand's air force said it deployed F-16 fighter jets in two attacks on Cambodia. Nikorndej, the Thai spokesperson, called it “an act of self-defense” in response to Cambodian rockets.

(With inputs from AP)

