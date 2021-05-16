Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 133 inmates of district prison test COVID positive in Maharashtra.

A total of 133 prisoners have tested coronavirus positive in Osmanabad district jail of Maharashtra in two days, authorities said on Sunday.

As per the data released by the district civil hospital, 35 inmates were found positive for the infection on Saturday, while 98 others were found infected on Sunday.

Nine of the infected inmates are women, the data revealed.

The coronavirus case tally in Osmanabad district has gone up to 48,956 with the addition of 492 cases on Sunday, while 1,114 persons have died due to the infection till now. A total of 42,155 patients have recovered in the district so far.

