The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has received a massive offering of 121 kg of gold ornaments for Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple. The donation, comprising 45 ornaments arranged in nine sets, is estimated to be worth between Rs 150 crore and Rs 160 crore, making it the largest individual offering ever made to the famous hill shrine, according to government and TTD sources.

The temple body shared the update on November 26 through its official account on X, describing the offering as an "extraordinary offering from a devotee". The gold ornaments have been specially crafted to adorn Lord Sri Venkateswara from head to toe. The offering was made in the presence of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

121 kg of gold and 45 ornaments offered to Lord Venkateswara

According to government sources, the devotee had completed consultations with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams before making the offering. The ornaments were handed over to the temple authorities at Tirumala on November 26. A government source told PTI that the donation included 45 gold ornaments arranged in nine sets, with an estimated value of Rs 150 crore to Rs 160 crore.

The TTD also shared details of the offering on social media, confirming that the gold ornaments weighed 121 kg. The temple's post described them as specially crafted pieces intended to adorn the deity from head to toe. The donation has drawn attention because of its scale and is being described by TTD sources as the largest individual offering made to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

Why is the Tirumala temple significant?

The Sri Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh is one of the most visited Hindu pilgrimage centres in the country. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the temple attracts devotees from across India and abroad throughout the year. Devotees offer cash, gold, jewellery and other valuables as part of their religious offerings. Such donations are received and managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the body responsible for administering the temple and its associated activities.

Gold ornaments are also offered to the deity as expressions of devotion. The latest donation stands out because of its reported weight and estimated value.

TTD shares details of the special offering

In its post on X, the temple administration highlighted the 121 kg gold offering and the 45 ornaments prepared for Lord Venkateswara. The post described the donation as an extraordinary gesture by a devotee and confirmed that the ornaments were offered in the presence of the state's Chief Minister.

With the donation, the Tirumala temple has received what TTD sources have described as its biggest individual gold offering to date.

(With inputs from PTI)

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