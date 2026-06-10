June 10, 2026
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12 years of Modi govt LIVE: NDA leaders congratulate PM Modi, enjoy Jhalmuri at Bharat Mandapam

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

12 years of Modi govt LIVE: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government completes 12 years in office under the leadership of Narendra Modi, who has become the longest-serving prime minister in nearly two years into its third consecutive term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares Jhalmuri with fellow NDA leaders at the NDA meeting today at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares Jhalmuri with fellow NDA leaders at the NDA meeting today at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. Image Source : Instagram
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a conclave of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders at Bharat Mandapam as the BJP-led alliance marks 12 years in office. The meeting will bring together Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior leaders from all 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories for discussions on governance and the alliance's future roadmap.

The event comes as Modi becomes India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing the record previously held by Jawaharlal Nehru.

Earlier today, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution backing Prime Minister Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" and praising his leadership on national security, inclusive growth and social justice, as he became India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister.

The resolution, adopted at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi, congratulated him on surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days as the elected prime minister, and expressed confidence that under his leadership, India would continue to "scale new heights as a self-reliant, secure and prosperous nation".

The Cabinet ministers gave Modi a standing ovation as he completed 4,399 days in office.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

Live updates :12 years of Modi govt

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  • 5:13 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi enjoys Jhalmuri with NDA leaders

    PM Modi is enjoying Jhalmuri with NDA leaders at the NDA meeting today.

  • 5:04 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDA leaders congratulate PM Modi

    NDA leaders from across the country congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,399 days in office. This surpassed the record set by the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

     

  • 5:03 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi at NDA conclave

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the NDA conclave. 

  • 4:22 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitin Nabin arrives at Bharat Mandapam

    BJP President Nitin Nabin arrives at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam for NDA leaders' meeting.

  • 3:50 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajnath Singh receives warm welcome from Delhi MPs at Bharat Mandapam

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a warm welcome from Delhi MPs as he arrives at Bharat Mandapam for the NDA partners' meeting. 

  • 3:49 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Yogi Adityanath arrives at Bharat Mandapam

    Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath arrives at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam for the NDA leaders' meeting.

  • 3:49 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    75 leaders of 35 parties to be present at NDA leaders meet

    Around 75 leaders from 35 parties will attend the NDA leaders' meeting at Bharat Mandapam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering.

  • 3:45 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Bharat Mandapam

    Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam for NDA leaders' meeting.

     

  • 3:45 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Amit Shah arrives at Bharat Mandapam

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam for the NDA leaders' meeting.

     

  • 3:44 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Eknath Shinde arrives at Bharat Mandapam

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrives at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam for the NDA leaders' meeting.

  • 3:44 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Chirag Paswan arrives at Bharat Mandapam

    Union Minister Chirag Paswan arrives at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam for the NDA leaders' meeting.

     

  • 3:44 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary arrives at Bharat Mandapam

    Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhary arrives at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam for the NDA leaders' meeting.

  • 3:43 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDA leaders arrive in Delhi

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, PMK Anbumani Ramadoss, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and other leaders arrive at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.

     

  • 3:42 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP CMs arrive at Bharat Mandapam

    West Bengal, Uttarakhand and other BJP CMs have arriveed at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam for NDA leaders' meeting.

  • 3:39 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Narendra Modi tenure as PM

    PM Modi first assumed office on May 26, 2014, following the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections that year. He returned to power with a bigger mandate in 2019. He was sworn in for a third successive term on June 9, 2024, even as the BJP's numbers in the Lok Sabha declined.

  • 3:39 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Union Cabinet passes resolution lauding Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 days in office and surpassing the record set by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. To mark the milestone, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Modi during a meeting, praising his leadership and governance over the past 12 years, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. According to Vaishnaw, the Cabinet expressed its gratitude to Modi for his efforts towards the empowerment of the poor, marginalised and deprived sections of society. The resolution highlighted the government's focus on inclusive development and welfare-oriented governance over the past 12 years.

  • 3:39 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi India's longest continuously serving elected PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 days in office and surpassing the record set by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. 

  • 3:38 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDA govt completes 12 years in office

    The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government completes 12 years in office under the leadership of Modi, who has become the longest-serving prime minister in nearly two years into its third consecutive term -- a feat achieved by a prime minister after six decades.

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