12 years of Modi govt LIVE: NDA leaders congratulate PM Modi, enjoy Jhalmuri at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a conclave of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders at Bharat Mandapam as the BJP-led alliance marks 12 years in office. The meeting will bring together Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior leaders from all 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories for discussions on governance and the alliance's future roadmap.

The event comes as Modi becomes India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing the record previously held by Jawaharlal Nehru.

Earlier today, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution backing Prime Minister Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" and praising his leadership on national security, inclusive growth and social justice, as he became India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister.

The resolution, adopted at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi, congratulated him on surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days as the elected prime minister, and expressed confidence that under his leadership, India would continue to "scale new heights as a self-reliant, secure and prosperous nation".

The Cabinet ministers gave Modi a standing ovation as he completed 4,399 days in office.

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