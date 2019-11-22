12-year-old dead as flying 'cricket' bat hits head

Even as the state is yet to recover from the death of a young school girl following a snake bite that took place in the classroom, on Friday, tragedy struck another state-run school near here on Friday, when a crude 'cricket' bat made of wood accidentally slipped out of the hands of a young boy and hit another boy, who died at a hospital.

According to the children at the Chunakara High School at Mavelikera near here while they were playing cricket in the school, 6th standard student Navaneeth had just finished his lunch and was going to wash his hands when a crude cricket bat made out of wood that slipped out of the hands of a boy who was batting, came flying and hit the back side of his head and he collapsed instantly.

Though the teachers rushed the injured Navaneeth to a nearby hospital first and later to another bigger hospital, but the boy could not be saved.

The local police who reached the school took statements from the students who said that it was an accident.

The police are continuing its probe and have said that so far it appears that it was just an accident.