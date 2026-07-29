12-year-old boy dies after falling from 12th-floor balcony in Gurugram housing society; probe underway

Gurugram:

A 12-year-old boy died after falling from the 12th floor of a residential apartment in Anmol Society in Gurugram on Tuesday, police said. According to officials, the incident occurred while the boy was playing with other children on the balcony of his home.

Upon receiving information, a team from Bhondsi Police Station reached the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection. A senior police officer said an investigation has been launched, and the circumstances leading to the incident are being examined from all angles.

Boy lost his balance

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rahul, the son of Rudra Sharma, a resident of Anmol Society in Gurugram. On Tuesday afternoon, Rahul was playing with other children on the balcony of his family's 12th-floor apartment when he allegedly lost his balance and fell.

Police said the incident occurred so suddenly that his family members inside the flat were initially unaware of what had happened. Neighbours later alerted them, following which the family rushed downstairs and took the child to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, officials added.

"We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem. A further probe into the matter is underway", said a senior police officer.

5-year-old girl dies after falling from 10th floor in Delhi

Earlier in June, a five-year-old girl lost her life after she reportedly fell from the 10th floor of a residential building in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension. Police have confirmed the incident, adding that a comprehensive probe has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

The tragedy occurred at Asha Kiran Apartments, a 14-storey residential complex developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). According to police, the child had gone to sleep earlier in the evening but woke up while her parents were busy with household chores.

Officials said that when she could not find her mother, she walked towards the balcony and is believed to have leaned over the railing while looking down, after which she accidentally slipped and fell.

She was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The child's father, Mithun Das, runs a fish shop in the local area. A police team, including crime experts, visited the spot, and CCTV footage from the building and nearby areas is being reviewed to reconstruct the sequence of events. Statements from family members, neighbours, and residents are also being recorded.

(With PTI inputs)

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