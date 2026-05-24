12 MPs and four Parliamentary panels chosen for Sansad Ratna awards

New Delhi:

Twelve Members of Parliament and four parliamentary committees have been selected for this year’s Sansad Ratna Awards, recognising their performance and contribution in Parliament. The awards, announced by the Prime Point Foundation, honour MPs for their active participation and work during parliamentary sessions.

Among those selected in the individual category are BJP leaders Jagdambika Pal, PP Chaudhary, Nishikant Dubey and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

MPs from several states recognised

Other MPs chosen for the award include Praveen Patel, Bidyut Baran Mahato, Lumbaram Chaudhary, Hemant Vishnu Savara, Smita Uday Wagh, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Medha Vishram Kulkarni and Narhari Amin. The foundation said the MPs were selected for their performance in Parliament up to the end of the Budget Session this year.

Four parliamentary committees also honoured

Apart from individual MPs, four parliamentary committees have also been recognised for their work. These include the Committee on Agriculture headed by Charanjit Singh Channi, the Finance Committee chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Committee led by Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, and the Coal and Mines Committee chaired by Anurag Thakur.

Some of the award recipients have also held major political positions in the past. Jagdambika Pal and Charanjit Singh Channi are former chief ministers, while Narhari Amin previously served as deputy chief minister of Gujarat.