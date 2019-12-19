Cops identify 12 flash points over CAA, NRC in Delhi

Image Source : PTI Cops identify 12 flashpoints over CAA, NRC in Delhi

A total of 12 flashpoints were identified by Delhi Police in the national capital where various groups have organized demonstrations "for and against" Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens on Thursday. The law enforcement agencies have imposed Section 144 in these places and have made adequate security arrangements.

From Congress party to Popular Front of India, all have organized congregations at various locations in Delhi. The demonstrations started at 8 a.m. and are expected to continue till night, the Delhi Police internal note, accessed by IANS, stated. Congress MLA from Assam Rupjyoti Kumar sat on fast at Jantar Mantar at 8 a.m. and police expects a congregation of around 100 people.

Jamia Millia Islamia students led by Zuber Ahmed held a demonstration at 10 a.m. at the varsity gate number 7 and attempts were made to move towards Red Fort. A crowd of 1,000 protestors were seen.

The police found that between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., All Indian Refugee Organization led by Amul Chand is holding the fort in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens at Jantar Mantar, stated the report adding that around 200 people have gathered over there.

Yogendra Yadav led Swaraj Abhiyan holding a protest march from Red Fort to Shaheed Park at ITO. A total 1,500 gathering has been observed by the law enforcement agencies. The demonstrators are making attempts to carry out a protest march.

The CPI-M. and other Left parties called for a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar from 11 a.m. onwards. CPI (M) Secretary K.M. Tiwari has sought permission from the Delhi Police which was denied. They had called Bharat Bandh.

The police expected that Congress affiliated trade unions to stop plying of buses and trains in outskirts and national capital region in Delhi.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India has also planned to carry out a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar at 11 a.m. The police have expected that the demonstrators may indulge in violence.

At 11 a.m., Samajwadi Party leader R.S. Yadav planned to carry out demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. The police have expected a total of 100 to 150 people during a demonstration.

Simultaneously at the same time around 11 a.m., BJP parliamentarians Harsh Vardhan and Manoj Tiwari lead a protest march planned by Pakistan Hindu Refugees from Majlis Park at Adarsh Nagar to Raj Ghat supporting Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

N. Nirmala from Maidan Garhi has planed hold demonstration at Jantar Mantar at around 2 p.m. in favour of the Act. The police have excepted a gathering of around 200 people.

The alumni association of Jamia Millia Islamia led by Shafa ur Rehman Khan has planned protest at Jantar Mantar from 11 am onwards. The police have expected a gathering of around 1,000 people.

Popular Front of India is holding a press conference against the Act at Press Club of India at 3 p.m. Demonstration is being held and is expected to carry on till late night at Kalindi Kunj near foot over bridge.

