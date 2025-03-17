11 YouTubers, social media influencers have been booked for 'promoting' betting apps The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Gaming Act and the IT Act at Panjagutta Police Station, police said.

A case was registered on Monday against 11 YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting betting apps on social media platforms, police said. The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Gaming Act and the IT Act at Panjagutta Police Station, police said.

Based on a complaint that the 11 YouTubers and social media influencers were allegedly promoting online betting applications, the case was registered, they said. "We will summon and question them," a police official said. Further investigation is on