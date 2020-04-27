11 Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia, all attendees of Markaz event, arrested in Mumbai

Image Source : PTI (FILE) The headquarter of the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi's Nizamuddin (representational image)

Eleven Indonesian citizens owing allegiance to Islamic missionary movement Tablighi Jamaat were on Monday arrested in Mumbai, authorities said.

The Bandra Police, which made the arrest, revealed that 10 people in the group had been ordered into quarantine, after only one of them tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, the only person who had earlier tested positive returned a negative result. Police said that all 11 would now be produced in court on Tuesday.

All 11 people are said to have attended the controversial Tablighi Jamaat gathering in New Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, following which they had been staying at an apartment in Bandra since March 29.

The religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, attended by 9,000 people, including foreigners, has been linked to almost a third of coronavirus infections that have surfaced in India.

Also read: Maulana Saad tests negative for coronavirus, may join investigation soon

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage