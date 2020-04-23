11 Indian states, union territories with no COVID-19 deaths

File Image

Even as cases of the coronavirus are springing up one after the other in some states of India, there are others that have not reported a single death. This definitely gives a breather, and at the same time reminds of the need to maintain the safe run in these zones. The virus has claimed at least 686 lives in India so far. At least 21,700 coronavirus infections have been reported in the country while 4,325 were discharged/cured or migrated.

11 INDIAN STATES WITH NO CORONAVIRUS DEATHS

STATES/UNION TERRITORIES CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED CASES CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED CORONAVIRUS DEATHS ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 18 11 0 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 1 1 0 CHANDIGARH 27 14 0 CHHATTISGARH 36 28 0 GOA 7 7 0 LADAKH 18 14 0 MANIPUR 2 2 0 MIZORAM 1 0 0 PUDUCHERRY 7 3 0 TRIPURA 2 1 0 UTTARAKHAND 46 23 0

