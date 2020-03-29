Image Source : PTI 11 COVID-19 patients to be discharged in Telangana

Telangana on Sunday reported three new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total to 70 while 11 of them will be discharged from hospitals after treatment on Monday. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao told a news conference that 11 patients were tested negative for Covid-19 in the final screening. "They are fine and will be discharged from hospitals tomorrow," he said.

The first positive case was reported on March 2 and he was discharged on March 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to the man and the latter told him that he was looked after well in Gandhi Hospital.

With the discharge of 11 persons on Monday, 58 would remain under treatment in hospitals. The Chief Minister said barring a 76-year-old, all were stable.

Rao said the number of people under surveillance stands at 26,937, but if no new suspected case is reported this number would become zero on April 7 as all of them would be completing their 14-day quarantine period.

The Chief Minister said with no arrivals from abroad, restrictions and lockdown, there were fewer chances of new cases.