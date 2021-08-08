Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 11 civilians killed, 64 wounded in Afghanistan in a day.

At least 11 Afghan civilians were killed and 64 wounded in two provinces in a span of 24 hours, as fighting raged and street battles continued in several cities, multiple sources said on Sunday.

In Kunduz city, capital of northern Kunduz province, 10 civilians were killed and 42 others wounded following early Saturday's clashes, hsanullah Fazli, director of Kunduz Public Health Directorate, told Xinhua news agency.

Taliban militants stormed the city from three directions, trying to capture the whole city.

The Afghan Ministry of Defence claimed that 47 Taliban militants were killed and 39 wounded in the Kunduz clashes.

In Taluqan city, capital of neighbouring Takhar province, several militants and government forces were killed and wounded during Friday night clashes.

Taliban attacked the city and Afghan government security forces backed by the local public uprising forces repelled the attackers. Heavy clashes lasted on Saturday.

The Taliban took control of Shiberghan city, capital of northern Jawzjan province, on Saturday after week-long heavy clashes, reported local Tolo News TV channel.

The militants broke the provincial prison and released all the inmates, according to the report.

Security forces retreated to a local airport. Information about casualties on the side of security forces and Taliban militants were unclear.

Also on Saturday, a 25-year-old medical doctor died of gunshot wounds in Kandahar city, capital of southern Kandahar province, Dawood Farhad, director of Mirwais Regional Hospital, told Xinhua.

"At least 22 wounded, including one woman and six children, were admitted to Mirwais Hospital since early Saturday," he said, adding that "eight people got gunshot wounds while the rest were wounded by bomb and mortar shrapnel".

Six militants' bodies and four wounded soldiers were also shifted to the hospital, according to the source.

About half of the country's 34 provinces have been the scene of heavy battles and street fighting in recent weeks as Taliban militants continued their fighting against security forces.

