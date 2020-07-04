Image Source : INDIA TV 1000-bed dedicated COVID-19 hospital near Delhi airport to be inaugurated on Sunday

A 1000-bed dedicated COVID-19 hospital has been established at Ulan Batar Road near Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The facility, named Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID hospital, will be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

The armed forces have provided medical teams comprising doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to the COVID-19 hospital. The huge facility has been entrusted to the DRDO and is being supported by Tata Sons Ltd. The state-of-the-Art hospital will have 100 ICU beds, 150 High Dependency Beds, and 750 General beds along with necessary investigative facilities. The entire hospital would be professionally managed by the AFMS Medical teams which are specially trained in Covid-Care.

Image Source : INDIA TV 1000-bed dedicated COVID-19 hospital near Delhi airport to be inaugurated on Sunday

Almost 600 personnel of the Armed Forces will be deployed for this particular task. To ensure functional efficiency of this hospital at very short notice, these medical teams have been mobilized from across the country to ensure delivery of top class health care to the Covid patients in Delhi.

A look at some features of the hospital:

1000-bed capacity including 250 ICU beds with 100% oxygen access to all beds Centrally air-conditioned Octa-norm cabins with only two beds each Medical oxygen provision to every bed 24 hours housekeeping, facility management and ambulance support Separate access paths for patients and medical staff Equipped with indigenously developed technologies and medical items like PPEs, masks, sanitisation equipment Medical test facilities for COVID Medical support by armed forces medical service

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage