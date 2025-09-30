PM Modi to release commemorative postage stamp and coin at RSS centenary celebrations tomorrow RSS 100 years: The RSS, founded on Vijayadashmi in 1925, will complete 100 years on Thursday. Preparations are in full swing to organise a series of events, including over one lakh 'Hindu sammelans', across the country to mark the RSS' centenary year.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the chief guest on Thursday (October 1) at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. On the occasion, the Prime Minister will release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the RSS' contributions to the nation and will also address the gathering.

PM Modi hails RSS for its selfless service and discipline

Prime Minister Modi had on Sunday showered praise on the RSS for its selfless service and discipline, and said "nation first" is always supreme in every action of its volunteers. In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address, the prime minister said the RSS was established by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Vijayadashmi in 1925 to free the country from intellectual slavery, and its journey since has been as remarkable and unprecedented as it is inspiring.

A former RSS pracharak himself, Modi also praised Hedgewar's successor, M S Golwalkar, and said his statement that "this is not mine, this belongs to the nation" inspires people to rise above self-interest and embrace dedication to the nation.

"This statement by Guruji Golwalkar has shown millions of volunteers the path of sacrifice and service. This spirit of sacrifice, service, and the discipline it teaches is the true strength of the Sangh. Today, the RSS has been relentlessly and tirelessly engaged in national service for over a hundred years," he said.

About RSS

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Vijayadashmi, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

RSS is a unique people-nurtured movement for national reconstruction. Its rise has been seen as a response to centuries of foreign rule, with its continuing growth attributed to the emotional resonance of its vision of India’s national glory, rooted in Dharma.

A core emphasis of the Sangh is on patriotism and national character formation. It seeks to instil devotion to the motherland, discipline, self-restraint, courage, and heroism. The Sangh’s ultimate goal is the "Sarvangeena Unnati" (all-round development) of India, to which every Swayamsevak dedicates himself.

Over the past century, RSS has played a significant role in education, health, social welfare, and disaster relief. RSS volunteers have actively participated in relief and rehabilitation efforts during natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, and cyclones. In addition, various affiliated organizations of the RSS have contributed to empowering youth, women, and farmers, promoting public participation, and strengthening local communities.

The centenary celebrations not only honour the historical achievements of the RSS, but also highlight its enduring contributions to India’s cultural journey and its message of national unity.