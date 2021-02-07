Monday, February 08, 2021
     
100-foot-high tricolour coming up in Gulmarg: Army

The Indian Army is installing a 100-foot-high 'Iconic National Flag' at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir which would be the highest Tricolour in the Valley, an Army official said on Sunday.

New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2021 23:51 IST
Indian Army to install 100-foot-tall national flag in
Image Source : ANI

Indian Army to install 100-foot-tall national flag in Gulmarg.

"The Indian Army in collaboration with the Solar Industry India will install the 'Iconic National Flag' at Gulmarg which would be 100-foot high," the official said.

He said the foundation stone for the iconic national flag was laid on Sunday by Dagger Division General Officer Commanding (GoC) Major General Virendra Vats along with Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and actress Vidya Balan.

The official said it would be the highest Indian national flag in the Kashmir valley flying at an altitude of approximately 9,000 feet.

A replica of the flag was presented by Ramit Arora of Solar Industry India to the GOC 19 Infantry Division to mark the occasion, he said.

