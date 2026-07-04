100 ex-servicemen deployed in Ladakh's Environment Protection Force to protect fragile ecology

Leh:

In a landmark move aimed at strengthening environmental protection in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday deployed 100 ex-servicemen into the Ladakh Environment Protection Force (EPF) to help preserve the Union Territory's fragile ecosystem.

The EPF personnel comprise ex-servicemen from the Indian Army, the Ladakh Scouts, and paramilitary forces. They will be deployed across Ladakh's ecologically sensitive areas to keep a strict check on rising incidents of illegal off-roading, which threaten wildlife and harm the UT's delicate ecology.

These ex-servicemen have also been authorised to issue on-the-spot challans for any such violation within their designated areas. They were also administered an oath by Saxena, reaffirming their commitment to faithfully discharge their duties in protecting Ladakh's ecosystem.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The 100 ex-servicemen have been deployed into the Environment Protection Force to safeguard Ladakh's fragile ecology.

Saxena, while flagging off the ex-servicemen, said Ladakh has one of the world's most fragile high-altitude ecosystems and is home to several endangered wildlife species that require the highest level of protection.

He said increasing tourism must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility and the EPF would play a pivotal role in maintaining a balance between human activities and ecological conservation, while guiding people for promoting responsible tourism in Ladakh.

"The Environment Protection Force brings together the discipline, integrity and commitment of our Ex-servicemen to protect this fragile ecosystem. I am confident that they will not only prevent violations of environmental and wildlife laws but also become ambassadors of cleanliness, biodiversity conservation and responsible tourism across Ladakh," he said.

All about the landmark initiative

The unique initiative has been launched in response to the growing incidents of illegal off-roading, unauthorised camping inside protected areas, disturbance to wildlife, and pollution in Ladakh's ecologically sensitive landscapes.

The deployment of ex-servicemen is aimed at strengthening the enforcement mechanism against violations of environmental and wildlife laws.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The 100 ex-servicemen have been deployed into the Environment Protection Force to safeguard Ladakh's fragile ecology.

The EPF has been specifically entrusted with preventing violations inside protected wildlife areas like stalking and causing disturbance to wildlife, littering, using single-use plastic, throwing plastic wastes in open and other environmentally harmful activities.

Besides strengthening environmental enforcement, the initiative also serves as a meaningful rehabilitation measure for ex-servicemen by providing them with an opportunity to continue serving society after retirement. Each member of the EPF will receive a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 25,000 while being deployed in and around their native or designated areas, enabling effective monitoring through their familiarity with the local terrain.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The 100 ex-servicemen have been deployed into the Environment Protection Force to safeguard Ladakh's fragile ecology.

The EPF members have also taken a pledge not to use single-use plastic in their personal lives and to actively encourage their families, friends, and local communities to adopt environmentally sustainable alternatives.