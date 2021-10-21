Thursday, October 21, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 100-crore milestone achieved through 'made-in-India' vaccines: COVID Task Force chief VK Paul

100-crore milestone achieved through 'made-in-India' vaccines: COVID Task Force chief VK Paul

VK Paul, also a Niti Aayog member, further said that this is an unusual feat and has been achieved in the short period of just 9 months.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2021 14:30 IST
100 crore vaccination, COVID VACCINATION milestone, made in India vaccines, COVID Task Force, VK Pau
Image Source : ANI.

100-cr milestone achieved through 'made-in-India' vaccines: VK Paul.

As the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100-crore milestone, COVID Task Force chief VK Paul said on Thursday said this is a remarkable feat and has been achieved through the vaccines which have been manufactured in India.

Paul, also a Niti Aayog member, further said that this is an unusual feat and has been achieved in the short period of just nine months of our programme.

"Today, India has achieved a landmark milestone. One hundred crore doses, 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in our nation," he told media.

"What is even more remarkable is that this has been achieved through the vaccines which have been manufactured in India," he added.

Paul, who has been playing a key role in the government's efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic further said, going forward, there is a need to ensure that those adults who are eligible for the vaccine, must receive their first dose and these are 25 per cent of our adult population.

"We must ensure individuals whose second dose of vaccine is due, may please take the dose. Without second dose, immunisation is not complete, you are not fully protected. India is not fully protected till complete immunisation is achieved of all adult individuals of our nation," he emphasised.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday.

Also Read: Symbol of India's potential on world stage: BJP on 100-crore COVID vaccine dose landmark

Also Read: 'October 21, 2021 etched in history': PM Modi on 100-crore COVID vaccine dose landmark

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News