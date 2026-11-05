100% Agniveers to be absorbed into Armed Forces, marriage rules may change during 2-year extension

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Defence is considering a plan under which 100 per cent of Agniveers will eventually be absorbed into the Armed Forces, said sources on Thursday. Under the proposed arrangement, the initial 25 per cent of Agniveers will be inducted into the regular forces after completing four years of service.

The remaining 75 per cent will be given a two-year extension, following which they will also be absorbed into the respective services --- the Army, Navy or Air Force --- in which they are serving, the sources said.

Marriage rules may change for Agniveers during 2-year extension

At present, Agniveers are not permitted to marry during the initial four-year engagement period under the existing rules. However, the Ministry is considering the family-related aspects of their service during the proposed two-year extension, including whether marriage restrictions should be relaxed.

Agniveers to get two-year extension

Earlier on Wednesday, the government extended the service tenure of Agniveers from four to six years under the revised Agnipath framework, offering an additional two-year tenure to those who failed to secure regular enrolment in the Armed Forces. Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani announced the decision at a Cabinet briefing, marking a significant change to the existing recruitment scheme.

The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, the move came weeks before around 18,000 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces.

Under the current provision, up to 25 per cent of Agniveers are eligible for regular enrolment based on merit, while the remaining 75 per cent are released after completing their four-year tenure. Under the revised framework, those not selected for regular service will be offered an additional two-year engagement.

At the end of the extended six-year tenure, those willing to continue will be considered for enrolment in the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria.

Under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retain only 25 per cent of them in regular services.

The Agnipath Scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 2022, is aimed at transforming the recruitment process in the Indian Armed Forces, including the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy recruits 10th- and 12th-qualified youth as Agniveers. They undergo basic training at INS Chilka (Odisha) and subsequently attend professional courses at various training schools of the Navy, spread across the country. The Agniveers are attached to afloat platforms for sea exposure and later deployed for duties in ships, air squadrons, and shore establishments. Training imparted in the Navy is based on the proficiency required to handle the assigned tasks in a supervised/independent role.

Also Read

Indian Navy's big operation in Arabian Sea, rescues 20 crew members from hijacked Iranian vessel