10-year-old boy swept away in drain due to heavy rain in Mumbai

A 10-year-old boy got swept away in a drain on Monday near the Munshi compound in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai due to heavy rain, informed Fire Department. Fire Department further said that the body of the boy was later recovered. Earlier on Sunday, 22 people have died in rain-related incidents in the city.

With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains. Heavy rains have lashed parts of Mumbai and other districts in Maharashtra leading to water-logging in several low-lying areas. Rainwater has even entered many houses in Mumbai.

On Sunday several incidents of wall collapses were reported from Mumbai, two of which had severe impact. Chembur and Vikhroli areas of the city witnessed wall collapses that killed and injured several people.

In another incident, nearly 400 vehicles, including high-end cars, motorbikes and autorickshaws, were submerged in an underground public parking lot built by the Mumbai civic body at Thakur Complex in suburban Kandivali.

