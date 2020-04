Image Source : AP File

At least ten districts in Uttar Pradesh have no active cases of the coronavirus, State Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said today. Uttar Pradesh has reported at least 1294 cases of the coronavirus so far while 20 died. About 140 patients were either discharged, cured or migrated.

FULL LIST OF UTTAR PRADESH DISTRICTS WITH NO CORONAVIRUS CASE

Pilibhit Lakhimpur Kheri Hathras Bareilly Prayagraj Shahjahanpur Maharajganj Barabanki Hardoi Kaushambhi

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage