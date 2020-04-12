10 new coronavirus 'hotspots' sealed in Delhi, tally rises to 43 areas

Image Source : PTI A representational image of police sealing off New Delhi's Bengali Market (file photo)

The Delhi government on Sunday identified 10 new coronavirus 'hotspots', which will be sealed off in a bid to check the spread of infections in the National Capital. As per the revised list, the total number of 'hotspots' in the National Capital has gone up to 43 areas.

The new 'hotspots' identified include areas in East of Kailash, Jaitpur Extension, Madanur Khadar and Abul Fazal Enclave among others.

Thirty-three hotspots had been identified by the state authorities till the revised list was released. Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, while talking to news agency Asian News International (ANI), said earlier in the day that all people living in the identified 'containment zones' would be screened for symptoms of the virus.

The first list of the 'hotspots', twenty in total, was released by the authorities on April 8.

The Delhi Health Department recorded 85 new coronavirus cases and five deaths on Sunday, ANI reported. So far, the national capital has recorded 1,154 cases of coronavirus, resulting in 24 deaths.

