10 Indian areas worst-hit by coronavirus

While the nationwide 21-day lockdown seems to have controlled the spread of coronavirus infections in the country, when compared to other nations, data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows that ten localities or districts in seven Indian states and the national capital territory of Delhi have been most severely hit by the new virus, as far as the number of reported infections are concerned.

As per the health ministry data, India has reported 796 additional cases of coronavirus since Sunday, taking the national tally to 9,152. The number of deaths since Sunday is 35. At least 857 people have recovered from the virus in India, since the first infection was reported on Jan 30.

Here's a list of Indian districts that have reported the most number of infections, as per the data with the government:

Mumbai - 873 (Maharashtra)

South Delhi- 332 (Delhi)

Hyderabad- 213 (Telangana)

Pune - 190 (Maharashtra)

Jaipur- 170 (Rajasthan)

Kasaragod - 155 (Kerala)

Kallakurichi- 149 (Tamil Nadu)

Ahmedabad - 134 (Gujarat)

Indore - 123 (Madhya Pradesh)

Thane - 110 (Maharashtra)

