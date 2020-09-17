PM Modi @70: 10 interesting things you would like to know about the Prime Minister on his birth anniversary

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Narendra Damodardas Modi, a man of great honour and pride to his nation, turned 70 today. The Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy works round the clock and he is a trendsetter not just in India but across the globe. Narendra Modi's extraordinary oratory skill is often compared to Mark Antony, an ally of Julius Caesar. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 and is the Member of Parliament for Varanasi.Modi led the BJP in the 2014 general election which gave the party a majority in the Indian lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha, the first time for any single party since 1984.

Here are 10 amazing facts about our beloved Prime Minister that you never knew:

Teenager Narendra Modi assisted and helped soldiers during the 1965 Indo-Pak War. When the train would arrive at the station he would rush with hot glasses of masala tea and thank them for their services. He became a solo traveler in his adolescent years. He visited multiple places on his own including meeting ancient saadhus on the Himalayas. Modi has gathered millions of people around the world that look up to him. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan for the first time ever tweeted in English. Congratulating Modi asking for better friendship than diplomacy. He wrote poetry and enjoyed photography in his early 20’s. He also held an exhibition to showcase his photography skills. He participated in several plays in his school days. Once Narendra brought home a baby crocodile. He was extremely brave in his school days. Narendra Modi is among the four people who are followed by the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Twitter. Narendra Modi undertook a three months course in the United States. There he studied image management and public relations. Throughout his service as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he didn’t take any leave. He propagates a similar philosophy to all his subordinates till date.​

