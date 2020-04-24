1 Lakh: Govt's estimate on India's coronavirus cases IF there was no lockdown

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Fishermen attempt a catch at Marine drive, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Mumbai, Friday, April 24, 2020.

There would have been about 1 lakh cases of the coronavirus if there was no lockdown in place in India, the government said today. "If we had not taken the decision of nation-wide lockdown, we would have had around 1 lakh COVID-19 cases by now, a reasonable estimate," Chairman, Empowered Group 1, said at a media briefing today. At present, India has reported at least 23,077 cases of the infection and 718 deaths. About 4749 people were either cured, discharged, or migrated.

The official said that the decision of a nationwide lockdown taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved to very "timely" and "beneficial" as shown by the change in India's growth trajectory. Nationwide lockdown helped take us away from the exponential growth curve and thereby contain the growth of COVID1-9 cases, he said. He went on to say that the "curve has begun to flatten".

"Surveillance has been a great strength in containing COVID-19. Besides containing spread, augmenting testing, improving preparedness, the nation has brought about a massive behavior change through a Jan Andolan," the chairman added. The chairman said the doubling of cases was three days as on March 21. Results started showing on March 23, due to travel restrictions imposed earlier. On April 6, further slowing of doubling rate became visible, thanks to nationwide lockdown, he said.

Image Source : PIB A depiction of the current coronavirus situation in India

SLOWDOWN IN DOUBLING RATE AFTER COUNTRYWIDE LOCKDOWN

"Starting from stopping of international flights to stop transmission of infection from abroad, graded steps including lockdown were taken to halt internal chain of transmission of the infection, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director, said. He said the doubling time of cases decreased since people infected already were being detected, adding that later it improved as lockdown put a brake on the spread of the infection.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage