1 killed after bus carrying Odisha migrant workers from Surat overturns, several feared trapped

At least one person was left dead after a bus carrying migrant workers from Surat to Odisha overturned in the eastern state, local media report. As per Odisha TV, rescue operations are ongoing, with more than 40 persons reported to have been rescued till now. Many of the migrant workers are still feared to be trapped in the debris at the accident site.

The incident took place near Kalinga Ghat near Ganjam and Kandhamal districts.

News agency PTI has reported the state government is expecting the return of some five lakh migrant workers from different states of the country over the coming days.

