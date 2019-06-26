Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Zakir Musa's successor Shabir Ahmad Malik killed in Tral gunfight

Zakir Musa's successor Shabir Ahmad Malik killed in Tral gunfight

The chief of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) outfit was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with security forces in Tral forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

IANS IANS
Srinagar Published on: June 26, 2019 20:14 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational image

The chief of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) outfit was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with security forces in Tral forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The police said: "Chief of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, Shabir Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Ahad Malik @ Abu Ubaidah resident of Nagabal, Tral, was killed in Branpathri forest area of Tral in an encounter today morning."

Shabir Ahmad Malik became chief of AGH after the death of Zakir Musa.

He was initially affiliated with proscribed militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and later was part of Zakir Musa group, police said.

"He was part of groups responsible for planning and executing attacks in the area. Several cases were registered against him," police said.

ALSO READ |  Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on his maiden official visit 

ALSO READ | Assam police arrests man from Kashmir for obscene remark on Fb on slain CRPF man's wife 

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryBJYM blocks street to protest Kolkata roads' closure for namaz Next StoryGovt seriously working for welfare of poor, farmers: Gadkari  