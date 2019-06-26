Zakir Musa's successor Shabir Ahmad Malik killed in Tral gunfight

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The chief of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) outfit was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with security forces in Tral forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The police said: "Chief of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, Shabir Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Ahad Malik @ Abu Ubaidah resident of Nagabal, Tral, was killed in Branpathri forest area of Tral in an encounter today morning."

Shabir Ahmad Malik became chief of AGH after the death of Zakir Musa.

He was initially affiliated with proscribed militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and later was part of Zakir Musa group, police said.

"He was part of groups responsible for planning and executing attacks in the area. Several cases were registered against him," police said.

