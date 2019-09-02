Image Source : PTI YSR 10th death anniversary: Andhra pays tributes to former CM 'Rajanna'

Rich tributes were paid to late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy by the party leaders and family members across Andhra Pradesh on his 10th death anniversary on Monday.

Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes at the grave of his father at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district. The Chief Minister's mother Y. S. Vijayalakshmi, sister Y. S. Sharmila and other family members also participated in the prayers.

YSR was killed in a helicopter crash with four others in Kurnool district on this day in 2009.

This was the first death anniversary of YSR after the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP came to power in the recent elections.

Jagan Reddy tweeted on the occasion that his father, with his administration and schemes for people's welfare, showed a way to the nation.

"Though his father had physically gone away, he will always live in the form of his schemes. His inspiration will continue to guide us to follow into his footsteps," said the Chief Minister.

State Ministers, MPs, legislators and YSRCP leaders also paid tributes to YSR at various programmes. They garlanded his statues and recalled the services rendered by him during his term in office from 2004-2009.

The party leaders organised food camps for the poor, blood donation camps and distribution of fruits among patients at various hospitals to mark the occasion.

ALSO READ | Andhra to keep finances in mind for Amaravati works

ALSO READ | After 'Hyderabad', now 'Andhra' to slip into banking history