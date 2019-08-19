Yamuna likely to breach danger mark today, Kejriwal urges people to move to safer places

Image Source : PTI Yamuna river crosses danger mark in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said water level in river Yamuna is likely to cross the danger mark this evening. The chief minister further urged people residing in low-lying areas to move to temporary shelters set up by the administration.

Kejriwal asserted his government is ready to deal with the situation that may arise.

Haryana has released a record 8.28 lakh cusecs water in the Yamuna on Sunday, he said.

"This water is likely to reach Delhi by Monday evening and the danger mark in the Yamuna at 207.32 meters is likely to be breached," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Yamuna was flowing at 204.7 metres on Monday and its water level is expected to rise up to 207 metres as 8.28 lakh cusecs water was released from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage at 6 pm on Sunday, an official said.

"The CM has called a meeting of all departments concerned on Monday afternoon to assess the situation and review arrangements made to deal with the situation," a government official had said earlier.

The Delhi government on Sunday sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark.

"Water level is rising due to heavy rains as well as release of water from Hathini Kund Barrage and water level of Yamuna may rise up to 207 metres by 10 am tomorrow, putting at risk to public life and property," the East Delhi district had said in its order.

It had directed all sub-divisional magistrates to evacuate people from low-lying areas with the help of Delhi Police and civil defence volunteers by 9 am on Monday.

Haryana released several lakhs cusecs of water in intervals on Sunday. At 5 pm, 8.14 lakh cusecs water was released from the barrage, he had said.

