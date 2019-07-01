Mehbooba Mufti blames orange jersey for Team India’s defeat against England. Do you agree?

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti blamed the Indian cricket team's new orange jersey for ending team India's winning streak at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

Taking on to Twitter, Mehbooba said, "Call me superstitious but I'd say it's the jersey that ended India's winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019."

Call me superstitious but I’d say it’s the jersey that ended India’s winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 30, 2019

The Indian team sported a second choice jersey for the World Cup match against England, following International Cricket Council's home and away rule.

There has been some debate in political circles with regard to the choice of orange as the dominating colour for the second jersey.

However, Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina lashed out at Mehbooba for blaming the saffron jersey for India's defeat to England.

Ravinder Raina said that Mehbooba Mufti's heart bleeds for Pakistan and that's why she spoke against team India's jersey.

Before the 'orange jersey tweet, Mehbooba said for a change both Indian and Pakistani fans were on the same page, rooting for India's.

"Pakistani cricket fans are rooting for India to win the match against England. Chalo kum say kum cricket ke bahaane (at least in cricket), for a change both countries are on the same page," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

India lost to England by 31 runs.While England scored 337 runs, India managed to score 306 runs in 50 overs.

