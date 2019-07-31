Women safety issue: Supreme Court asks Centre to take appropriate steps for regulating Ola, Uber

Representational Image

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Centre to take appropriate steps for regulating app-based taxi services like Ola and Uber, in view of women safety.

The apex court asked the petitioner, who sought regulation for app-based taxi services, to file representation before Centre on women's safety issue.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde was hearing a matter related to safety and security of women.

The bench also comprising justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai asked the petitioner to give a representation to the Centre on the issue of regulation of cab aggregators.

When the counsel appearing for the Centre said that it will require amendment in law, the court said, "you have to do it".