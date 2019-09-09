Don't do drama: Disabled woman on wheelchair asked to stand up at Delhi's IGI Airport

Image Source : FACEBOOK/VIRALI MODI Virali Modi suffers from a spinal injury as a result of which she can't stand up or walk

Virali Modi, a disability rights activist and motivational speaker was aghast as she was asked to stand up from her wheelchair at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi. Modi suffers from a spinal injury and cannot stand up or walk as a result.

She was travelling to Mumbai from Delhi on Monday when she said the incident took place.

Modi has tweeted about the incident. She said that she was asked to stand-up from her wheelchair from woman CISF official for security check.

"When I reached the security, one of the CISF women started forcing me to stand up for security checking," she has mentioned.

Her ordeal didn't stop there. The CISF official went away and was heard talking to another official alleging that Modi was doing drama.

“YOU HAVE TO STAND UP FOR SECURITY CHECKING! STOP DOING DRAMA!,” - The CISF at Delhi airport said this to me. @jayantsinha @CISFHQrs @DelhiAirport @debolin_sen @BookLuster @guptasonali PLEASE RT - THIS TREATMENT TOWARDS THE DISABLED IS RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/WGYFULblUm — Virali Modi (@Virali01) September 9, 2019

When Modi protested about the entire episode and confronted the woman official about her words, the official denied saying anything.

Modi has since has shot a complaint e-mail to Director-General of CISF about her harrowing experience. She has also conveyed that it was her second such experience with the CISF.

Media reports have quoted CISF as saying that an internal investigation is underway.