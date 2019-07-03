Who was BK Birla? A doyen of the Indian industry

A doyen of the Indian industry, BK Birla

Birla group patriarch Basant Kumar Birla passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98.

According to reports, Birla’s body would be brought to his house at Birla Park in Kolkata and the cremation will take place on Thursday. The seat of the Birla brothers in the city- Birla Building will remain closed tomorrow as a mark of respect to B K Birla.

A doyen of the Indian industry, BK Birla had been suffering from age-related ailments.

Who was BK Birla?