West Bengal: Amid doctors' strike, new born dies due to lack of treatment

Doctors' strike has begun to strain West Bengal's public health system.

New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2019 10:45 IST
Effects of a statewide strike of doctors may have begun to show as a newborn lost its life, allegedly due to lack of treatment.

The infant was taken by its father to Sagore Dutta Medical College in North 24 Pargana District in West Bengal. A distraught father of the child told the media that the infant lost its life as necessary medical treatment was not provided amid the strike.

Doctors in West Bengal are on strike.

The strike has been triggered by an incident in NRS Hopsital in Kolkata. Two doctors in the hospital were beaten by a mob after death of a patient. The two doctors were severely injured in the incident which took place on June 14.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday gave an ultimatum to doctors on strike and had asked them to resume their work. However, the ultimatum was defied by the doctors on strike and the agitation is going on still.

There are no signs of the strike abating. Indian Medical Association has declared Friday as an "All India Protest Day".

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has met some of the protesting doctors. However, she has suggested that she thinks political parties and people from outside are fomenting tension in West Bengal.

