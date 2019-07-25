West Bengal: Bomb hurled, bullets fired at residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in North 24 Parganas

Image Source : INDIA TV Bomb hurled at residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in West Bengal

An explosion was heard outside the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, in West Bengal. The incident was reported late on Wednesday.

According to the reports, unidentified miscreants had hurled a bomb at the residence of Arjun Singh.

Bullets were also fired outside his residence, which falls under Jagatdal police station limits in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Any injuries into the incident were not reported.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered with the police and further investigation is underway.

Prohibitory orders were placed in areas of North 24 Parganas district, earlier on July 15 after the police had recovered some crude bombs in West Bengal's Kakinara.

Train services were disrupted by locals in the Barrackpore-Naihati division of Eastern Railway (ER) as a mark of protest against the disturbances.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in Kakinara and Bhatpara area.

