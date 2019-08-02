NDRF rescues locals from Rhythm Heart Institute in Vadodara amid heavy waterlogging; schools, airport shut | Live Updates

Image Source : PTI Heavy rainfall throws life out of gear in Vadodara

Here are the Live Updates:

11:06 am: After two days of moderate showers, the met department on Friday forecast "intense heavy rainfall" in Mumbai on late Saturday and Sunday. KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, tweeted, "With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday."

11:01 am: Water-logging at a residential area in Ajita Nagar, Vadodara after rainfall in the region

Gujarat: Water-logging at a residential area in Ajita Nagar, Vadodara after rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/YtYtf1q8Gr — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019

10:45 am: NDRF rescues people from Rhythm Heart Institute in Vadodara amid heavy waterlogging in the area

09:37 am: The dead body of a man was found from inside his car that had drowned in a river in Pune. One person is still missing in the incident, rescue operations are currently underway by the NDRF

Image Source : INDIA TV Car falls from bridge, drowns in Pune river

09:33 am: National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) personnel rescue people from Rhythm Heart Institute in Vadodara following flooding in the area

Gujarat: National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) personnel rescue people from Rhythm Heart Institute in Vadodara following flooding in the area. pic.twitter.com/6Lnt8DEdiE — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019

09:00 am: People queue up to buy milk in flood hit Vadodara

Gujarat: People queue up to buy milk in flood hit Vadodara pic.twitter.com/1qtNL9dGM3 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019

Five persons were killed and over 5,700 were evacuated from Vadodara city and surrounding areas in Central Gujarat which was battered by nearly 500 mm of rains in 24 hours till Thursday morning. While roads were unusable due to water-logging and several trains were cancelled, operations at the Vadodara airport resumed late Thursday evening.

Most parts of the city remained inundated till Thursday night in spite of intensity of rain decreasing, as waters of the Vishwamitri river started entering the city as it breached its banks.

Several trains passing through the city were cancelled and roads in and around the city were submerged even late Thursday evening.

Water from the overflowing Vishwamitri entered several localities in the city, bringing with it a few crocodiles too.

Four persons were killed in Bajwa area late Wednesday night after a wall collapsed. The body of an unknown man was recovered from Khodiyarnagar area Thursday, Vadodara district collector Shalini Agarwal said.

"The administration has shifted more than 4,500 people to safer places and evacuated 1200 persons who were stranded in houses due to water-logging," she said.

The city received a staggering 499 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8 am on Thursday, official data showed.

Of this, 286 mm of rain fell in just four hours, between 4 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting in state capital Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation. Water from the Vishwamitri entered low-lying areas after Ajwa dam overflowed due to a heavy downpour upstream, he said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force, two columns of Army and fire brigade have been pressed into service to help stranded people, Rupani said.

"We have also decided to send five more NDRF teams to Vadodara," he said.

Airport operations which were halted since Wednesday started late Thursday evening, officials said. Videos of police and NDRF personnel rescuing people

flooded social media. One of them showed a policeman carrying a one-and-half-year-old girl in plastic tub while wading through five feet-deep water.

Sub-inspector Govind Chavda rescued the baby girl from Devipura locality near Vishwamitri railway station in the wee hours of Thursday.

As the Vishwamitri is home to several crocodiles, some of them entered the city with floodwaters. Videos of crocodiles near housing societies were uploaded on social media.

State Meteorological Department's director Jayanta Sarkar said the city received a record rainfall on Wednesday.

Gujarat is likely to receive heavy rains in the next three days, he added.

