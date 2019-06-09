Southwest monsoon advances in Kerala, Tamil Nadu; likely to hit North eastern states in next 48 hours

Image Source : PTI Southwest monsoon advances in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

After the onset of the Southwest monsoon was delayed by a week, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said it has further advanced in the south Arabian Sea, most parts of Lakshadweep and some parts of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu among other regions.

It also pointed out that the conditions were becoming favourable for the monsoon to advance into some parts of Northeastern states over the next 48 hours till Tuesday.

The onset of the monsoon over Kerala was forecast to be June 1, but it only hit the coast on Saturday.

In an IMD statement issued on Sunday it said the conditions were favourable for further progress of the Southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, southwest-, southeast-, east-central- and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of central Arabian Sea and west-central Bay of Bengal till Tuesday.

In its advisory to fishermen, the IMD asked them not to venture into the sea of the above-mentioned areas as wind speed was expected to be as high as 60 kmph.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of heatwave conditions in north and western parts of the country and "severe heatwave" in several places Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The national capital reeled under scorching heat, with high humidity adding to the discomfort of the residents.

The weatherman said no relief is expected from the scorching heat for two days.

Temperatures in several parts of Rajasthan crossed the 47-degree mark with Churu recording 47.4 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 47.1 and Barmer, Ganganagar, Kota and Jodhpur 47, 46.7, 46.5 and 46.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Heatwave swept large parts of Uttar Pradesh where on late Thursday night a severe dust storm and lightning claimed at least 26 lives and left 57 injured.

There was no respite from scorching heat in Haryana, Punjab with Narnaul being the hottest place in the two states at 45.8 degrees Celsius. The north Indian plains, central India and parts of south India have been recording temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, the meteorological (MeT) department said. However, Himachal Pradesh may get some relief from scorching heat next week as weatherman has predicted rain on June 11 and 12.

In a chilling reminder of how rising temperatures can play havoc with an ecosystem, 15 monkeys died of heat stroke in a Madhya Pradesh forest after another group apparently denied them access to river.

Nine Rhesus monkeys were found dead in Joshi Baba area of Punjapura forest range in Dewas district Thursday and another six emaciated bodies were found the next day.

