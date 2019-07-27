Image Source : AP IMAGE Not enough water in reservoirs for irrigation: Odisha minister

The Odisha government on Friday said there was not enough water in state reservoirs for irrigation.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi read out a statement in the assembly in this regard, after opposition BJP and Congress members expressed fear of a drought due to scanty rainfall across the state.

"There is not enough water in different reservoirs for irrigation. There is no visible water flow in rivers, nullhas and irrigation projects of major, medium or minor sizes," Marndi said.

The Congress also claimed that at least three farmers have so far committed suicide, due to crop failure in wake of the drought-like situation.

Marndi said while the average live storage capacity of major and medium reservoirs was 28.28 per cent on July 21 last year, this time the water level fell to only 15.66 per cent, owing to less rainfall.

The minister said the state government is taking steps to provide water for irrigation by other means like lift irrigation.

The Odisha government, he said, has also decided to reduce power generation in certain hydro-power projects.

Expressing displeasure over the minister's reply, Congress members walked out of the House.

