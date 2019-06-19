Watch: Locals create ruckus at Delhi hospital over minor rape, day after Kolkata doctors' strike called-off

Image Source : ANI Ruckus at Delhi hospital

Locals created ruckus inside New Delhi's Maharishi Valmiki Hospital over rape of 4-year-old girl, reported news agency ANI. The incident comes a day after junior doctors' in Kolkata called-off their strike over violence against doctors.

According to Delhi police, a group of people barged into a hospital, where the minor was brought for the medical treatment after she was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Bawana area earlier on Tuesday. Locals lost their cool and started creating ruckus in the hospital premises.

In a video shared by ANI, purportedly of the hospital, shows a group of people engaging in an altercation with security staff and later ransacking the facility, causing damage to furniture and other objects, says report.

Some medical tests were needed to be done of the minor, but emergency services at the hospital got closed after 4 PM. Following which the minor was referred the patient to a Dr. BSA Hospital. This led the riled up the locals.

The situation turned so violent that the staff had to run to escape the angry mob. Police reached the spot, soon after the matter was reported and the situation was brought the situation under control.

"Some people gathered and created ruckus over the rape of a 4-year-old girl. However, the situation was brought under control," police said

Meanwhile, the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) and other relevant sections of the IPC.