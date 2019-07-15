Warm morning in city

Image Source : PTI Delhi weather today (represenatational image)

Delhiites woke up to a warm Monday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 37.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.



Humidity was recorded at 78 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies and very light rain with thundershower.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

According to a MeT official, relief from heat is likely on July 16 as rains are expected on that evening.

Also Read | No rains in Delhi despite onset of monsoons, dry weather to continue till Tuesday

Also Read | If weather is bad, airlines must factor in alternative destination during flight planning: DGCA

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rainfall expected in NCR in next 24 hours